Punjab Institute Of Neuro Sciences Head Holds Reception In Honor Of Newly Inducted Employees

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 11:25 PM

Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences head holds reception in honor of newly inducted employees

Head of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood held a reception in honor of newly inducted 848 employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Head of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood held a reception in honor of newly inducted 848 employees.

While talking at the reception, he said that efficient and hard working employees were the hero of any institution and service to the humanity was real asset of anyone.

He welcomed the induction of 848 employees in the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences and expressed hope that it would strengthen the institution.

He appealed to the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to work with devotion and dedication and put all efforts with honesty.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood announced that every month the best employee would be awarded with honorary certificate so that his or her services could be acknowledged.

He further said, "This institution is fetching more than 848 families and we all should put our efforts to further grow this august institute."

