Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences reception in honor of newly inducted 848 employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Head of Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences (PINS) Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood held a reception in honor of newly inducted 848 employees.

While speaking at the reception, he said that efficient and hard working employees were the hero of any institution and service to humanity was real asset of anyone.

He welcomed the induction of employees and expressed hope that it would strengthen the institution. He appealed to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to work with devotion and dedication and put all efforts with honesty.

Prof Khalid Mahmood announced that every month the best employee would be awarded with honorary certificate so that his or her services could be acknowledged.