Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) should complete construction of Kashmir Road by Jan 31: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) should complete the construction of Kashmir Road by January 31.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi while addressing a meeting of development projects here on Tuesday.

The PICIIP officers and contractors give a schedule for maintenance of Marala Road and the work of laying sewage line on Khawaja Safdar Road would start this week.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Abbas andofficers.

Assistant Director Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz gave a detailed briefing on this occasion.