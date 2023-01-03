UrduPoint.com

Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) Should Complete Construction Of Kashmir Road By Jan 31: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023 | 05:33 PM

Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) should complete construction of Kashmir Road by Jan 31: DC

The Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) should complete the construction of Kashmir Road by January 31

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) should complete the construction of Kashmir Road by January 31.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi while addressing a meeting of development projects here on Tuesday.

The PICIIP officers and contractors give a schedule for maintenance of Marala Road and the work of laying sewage line on Khawaja Safdar Road would start this week.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Abbas andofficers.

Assistant Director Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz gave a detailed briefing on this occasion.

Related Topics

Punjab Road January

Recent Stories

Two political families plundered country for 30 ye ..

Two political families plundered country for 30 years: Imran Khan

12 minutes ago
 PHP police arrest seven accused in Faisalabad

PHP police arrest seven accused in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Grief and anger in Russia over soldiers killed by ..

Grief and anger in Russia over soldiers killed by Ukraine strike

1 minute ago
 Police arrested PO in old murder case in Kohat

Police arrested PO in old murder case in Kohat

1 minute ago
 DPMIS digitizes data of 150,000 Persons With Disab ..

DPMIS digitizes data of 150,000 Persons With Disabilities

15 minutes ago
 Three-day Capital Book Fair to open on Jan 5

Three-day Capital Book Fair to open on Jan 5

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.