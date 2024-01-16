Open Menu

Punjab Introduces E-Registry System To Combat Fraud And Corruption In Property Transactions

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Chairman Shahid Hussain Janjua on Tuesday announced the implementation of an e-registry system across the province.

This groundbreaking system, announced by Chairman Shahid Hussain Janjua, aims to eliminate concerns of fraud and corruption in property transactions.

During his visit to Attock, Janjua emphasized the importance of good governance and service delivery, and directed authorities to establish e-registration centers in all districts for easy access to PLRA and board of Revenue services.

