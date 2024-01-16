- Home
- Pakistan
- Punjab Introduces E-Registry System to Combat Fraud and Corruption in Property Transactions
Punjab Introduces E-Registry System To Combat Fraud And Corruption In Property Transactions
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Chairman Shahid Hussain Janjua on Tuesday announced the implementation of an e-registry system across the province.
According to Official Sources, in a move towards transparency and efficiency, the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) is set to implement an e-registry system across the province.
This groundbreaking system, announced by Chairman Shahid Hussain Janjua, aims to eliminate concerns of fraud and corruption in property transactions.
With the integration of e-stamp, land record management, and NADRA, the new system aims to address concerns of fraud and corruption.
During his visit to Attock, Janjua emphasized the importance of good governance and service delivery, and directed authorities to establish e-registration centers in all districts for easy access to PLRA and board of Revenue services.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections
AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed over old enmity2 minutes ago
-
Four injured road mishap in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
KP food authority crackdown against profiteers and sub standard food items2 minutes ago
-
Sindh government implements 45-day weapon ban ahead of election2 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi greets South Africa for initiating ICJ case on Palestine12 minutes ago
-
Directive to intensify crackdown against fertiliser profiteers12 minutes ago
-
Two laborers die after fell into gutter at Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar12 minutes ago
-
RWMC organizes awareness camp about smog12 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Rashid held after bail rejection in May 9 case13 minutes ago
-
Journalist, author Babar Ayaz passes away at 6813 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army, FC organizes medical camps13 minutes ago
-
CPWB rescues child beggars23 minutes ago