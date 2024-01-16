Punjab Introduces E-Registry System to Combat Fraud and Corruption in Property Transactions

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Chairman Shahid Hussain Janjua on Tuesday announced the implementation of an e-registry system across the province.

This groundbreaking system, announced by Chairman Shahid Hussain Janjua, aims to eliminate concerns of fraud and corruption in property transactions.

With the integration of e-stamp, land record management, and NADRA, the new system aims to address concerns of fraud and corruption.

During his visit to Attock, Janjua emphasized the importance of good governance and service delivery, and directed authorities to establish e-registration centers in all districts for easy access to PLRA and board of Revenue services.

