Punjab Introduces Free Legal Aid For Indigent Prisoners Across All Jails
Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has launched a new initiative to provide
free legal aid to indigent prisoners in all jails of the province.
In line with the directive of Punjab's chief minister, the Punjab government
has ensured that no poor prisoner would be deprived of legal assistance.
According to spokesperson for the Home Department, the department has
set up free legal aid committees in all 43 jails across the province. The
committees would ensure that prisoners who could not afford legal representation
for their cases were provided free legal aid.
The Home Department, in collaboration with the Punjab Bar Council and District
Bar Associations, has formed the committees. Additionally, the Home Department
has also issued the rules and regulations for providing free legal aid to prisoners.
According to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the department,
the deputy superintendent of jail would identify prisoners who require a free lawyer.
Every Tuesday, announcements regarding the availability of free legal aid would be
made in the barracks to ensure all prisoners were informed. On Wednesdays, the
list of needy prisoners would be sent to the relevant district’s free legal aid committee.
The SOPs also state that deputy superintendent would arrange meetings between
the prisoners and their appointed lawyers, ensuring all listed prisoners receive the
legal assistance they were entitled to.
The Jail superintendent, with the help of Bar Council president, would ensure that
there were no obstacles in providing legal aid to prisoners. If lawyers were unavailable,
the relevant deputy inspector general (DIG) of the region would inform the IG Prisons.
In such cases, the IG, in coordination with the Punjab Bar Council, would ensure
immediate availability of legal assistance.
Under the newly issued SOPs, each deputy superintendent (Judicial) was required
to send the previous month’s free legal aid records to the IG Office by the 5th of each
month. Similarly, the IG Prisons would compile these details from across Punjab and
send a final report to the Home Department by the 10th of each month. The report will
include the number of prisoners who received legal aid and explain why any prisoners
were unable to access it.
The secretary Punjab Home Department has instructed the IG Prisons to strictly
enforce the rules and regulations regarding free legal aid.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders receive New Year greetings
Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival
Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson
Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..
Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products
Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon
PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points
Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery held2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DG Khan responded over 1.75 lac emergencies last year2 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests four more human traffickers2 minutes ago
-
“Maryam Ki Dastak App” revolutionary measure: DC2 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrest 58 individuals for aerial firing on near year night2 minutes ago
-
Punjab introduces free legal aid for indigent prisoners across all jails2 minutes ago
-
Accused held with liquor2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad handles over 5,800 emergencies in 20242 minutes ago
-
Two killed ,five injured on road12 minutes ago
-
PSCA issues report of 202412 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera seeks media cooperation for controlling crime12 minutes ago
-
DC Dera visits DHQ hospital to review under construction projects12 minutes ago