Open Menu

Punjab Introduces Free Legal Aid For Indigent Prisoners Across All Jails

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Punjab introduces free legal aid for indigent prisoners across all jails

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has launched a new initiative to provide

free legal aid to indigent prisoners in all jails of the province.

In line with the directive of Punjab's chief minister, the Punjab government

has ensured that no poor prisoner would be deprived of legal assistance.

According to spokesperson for the Home Department, the department has

set up free legal aid committees in all 43 jails across the province. The

committees would ensure that prisoners who could not afford legal representation

for their cases were provided free legal aid.

The Home Department, in collaboration with the Punjab Bar Council and District

Bar Associations, has formed the committees. Additionally, the Home Department

has also issued the rules and regulations for providing free legal aid to prisoners.

According to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the department,

the deputy superintendent of jail would identify prisoners who require a free lawyer.

Every Tuesday, announcements regarding the availability of free legal aid would be

made in the barracks to ensure all prisoners were informed. On Wednesdays, the

list of needy prisoners would be sent to the relevant district’s free legal aid committee.

The SOPs also state that deputy superintendent would arrange meetings between

the prisoners and their appointed lawyers, ensuring all listed prisoners receive the

legal assistance they were entitled to.

The Jail superintendent, with the help of Bar Council president, would ensure that

there were no obstacles in providing legal aid to prisoners. If lawyers were unavailable,

the relevant deputy inspector general (DIG) of the region would inform the IG Prisons.

In such cases, the IG, in coordination with the Punjab Bar Council, would ensure

immediate availability of legal assistance.

Under the newly issued SOPs, each deputy superintendent (Judicial) was required

to send the previous month’s free legal aid records to the IG Office by the 5th of each

month. Similarly, the IG Prisons would compile these details from across Punjab and

send a final report to the Home Department by the 10th of each month. The report will

include the number of prisoners who received legal aid and explain why any prisoners

were unable to access it.

The secretary Punjab Home Department has instructed the IG Prisons to strictly

enforce the rules and regulations regarding free legal aid.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Prisoner Poor Government Of Punjab Punjab Jail Lawyers All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

7 minutes ago
 Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions ..

Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival

52 minutes ago
 Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s n ..

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Moh ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..

3 hours ago
 Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of ..

Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products

3 hours ago
Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match o ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday

3 hours ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to ob ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon

3 hours ago
 PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 ..

PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points

4 hours ago
 Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan