Punjab Introduces New Health Model Under Public-private Partnership: Khawaja Imran
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Khawaja Imran Nazir
announced the introduction of a new health model under a public-private partnership during
a meeting regarding the Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics (MNHC) on Wednesday.
The minister stated that the MNHC programme would be launched in its first phase following
the complete revamping of 150 Basic Health Units (BHUs). He emphasized that the health
department would ensure rigorous monitoring of all medical facilities at these clinics
to maintain high standards of care.
Highlighting the program’s goals, Khawaja Imran Nazir said that the initiative aimed to financially
empower doctors, reduce government intervention, and provide superior medical facilities
to the public.
Under the MNHC programme, doctors would operate independently, offering
better healthcare services to patients.
The clinics would be equipped with advanced medical facilities, including treatment for TB and Hepatitis, immunization under the EPI program, and portable X-ray machines, provided by the health department.
The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Project Director IRMNCH Dr Khalil,
Additional Secretary Vertical Programs Dr. Jehanzaib Hussain, and Deputy Secretary
Technical Dr Ahsan Riaz, who also contributed to discussions on ensuring the program's
success.
