Punjab invested huge in agriculture sector during last two years

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab secretary agriculture Wasif Khursheed has said that provincial government opted for liberal funding on agriculture sector, particularly research and farm mechanization to enhance agriculture production and improve financial standing of farmers.

A sum of Rs 16 billion was spent on research activities alone resulting in introduction of 80 new high yielding crop varieties and enhanced production during last two years, Wasif Khursheed said in a statement.

He said that modern agriculture machinery worth Rs 300 million has so far been provided to farmers at subsidized price while another Rs 572 million were doled out to them for promotion of oil seed crops including canola, sunflower and sesame.

Exactly 7500 laser land levellers were being provided to farmers at subsidized prices and 10,000 water courses were being lined in irrigated areas.

Punjab secretary agriculture said that drip and sprinkler irrigation systems were being provided at 50 per cent subsidized price while solar systems to power them carry 60 per cent subsidy relief. A Rs 1200 subsidy was being provided on each bag of paddy seed in fifteen districts of Punjab and Rs 800 per seed bag of non-Basmati varieties.

A sum of Rs 3.68 billion was being utilized to provide solar systems to farmers to power their drip/sprinkler irrigation systems. Another Rs 3.96 billion was being spent on laser land levelling of 30,000 acres area and installation of modern irrigation systems on 2000 acre area besides development of 20 ponds with facility of solar pumping stations in command area district Jhelum and Khushab under Jalalpur irrigation project.

Wasif khursheed said, relief was being provided through smart subsidy and under PM's agriculture emergency programme on Phosphorous, and Potash fertilizers besides wheat, cotton, paddy, sunflower, canola, Moong and sesame seeds. Around 350,000 farmers benefited from e-voucher smart subsidy scheme in 2019-20 while another 100,000 farmers benefited from subsidy on seeds and so far a sum of Rs 2.89 billion has been paid to farmers by provincial government.

Total 539,439 farmers availed crop Takaful/insurance schemes and Punjab agriculture department has so far paid Rs 980 million as premium to insurance companies.

Rs 12 billion worth interest free loans were extended to farmers after per acre loan ceiling was enhanced from Rs 25000 to 30000 for Rabi crops and from Rs 40000 to Rs 50000 for Kharif crops. Substandard pesticides and fertilizers worth Rs 170 million was seized and over 1000 people were named in 900 FIRs.

Some 21 laboratories working under Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) got ISO-17025 recognition. In 24 locust-hit districts, 14.7 million acre area was monitored and 756000 acre area was brought under anti-locust spray employing modern machinery.

He said, Punjab recorded 19.5 million ton wheat production in 2019-20 that was a million ton up from previous year while gram was cultivated on 200,000 acre area that yielded 430,000 ton production, up by 53000 ton compared to previous year. Canola production was recorded at 76000 ton recording a 100 per cent production increase compared to previous year, Wasif Khursheed said.