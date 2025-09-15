Punjab invites private sector to convert waste into valuable products

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government plans to boost economic activity by converting waste into valuable products and has invited the private sector to invest in technologies that enable this transformation.

Talking to Wealth Pakistan, Omar Chaudhary, spokesperson for the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), said the increasing waste is becoming a serious challenge, and the provincial government has decided to involve the private sector in converting this waste into useful products.

Currently, he said, people are working on transforming waste into valuable products in an unorganized manner, with little coordination. However, the government has now planned to organize this sector and connect small and large investors within a structured system.

He said to make the initiative a success, the LWMC has planned a “Waste to Value Roadshow.” Industry stakeholders, technology providers, recyclers, waste-to-energy developers, composting enterprises, academia, and investors have been invited to take part in this high-impact event.

Scheduled for Sep 19, the initiative is designed to connect innovative opportunities with investment-ready projects. Efforts will also be made to promote collaboration among government leaders, private sector innovators, and international investors, he added.

Omar said the project will focus on several core areas, including waste-to-energy systems such as pyrolysis, anaerobic digestion, and incineration with energy recovery; material recovery and recycling of plastics, metals, paper, glass, and C&D waste, organic waste processing, including composting, bio-methanation, and bio-fertilizers.

Besides, he noted that waste-derived fuels, including solid recovered fuel and alternative fuel production, as well as technology transfer and localization are also part of this project.

He said through this project participants will be given opportunities to engage with local and international investors, establish joint ventures with public and private entities, showcase innovative waste processing technologies, and take part in structured networking sessions with policymakers and global experts.

He said the LWMC has approached different stakeholders, including international and domestic investors, industrial and municipal waste management companies, renewable energy developers, recycling facility operators, academic leaders, financial institutions, and multilateral development agencies.

This project reflects the Punjab government’s commitment to innovative waste management practices, renewable energy solutions, sustainable infrastructure development, and resource efficiency across the province.

He said streamlining scattered efforts will create more jobs and generate economic activity in the province. Academic sessions with thought-provoking discussions, research presentations, and an exhibition showcasing products made from waste, like jewelry, lamps, bricks, and benches, are also part of the roadshow.

The long-term target of the LWMC is to support dozens of new recycling companies within the next few months. The LWMC and the government of Punjab will provide these companies with the necessary assistance, including NOCs, space, waste access, and approvals. The existing companies will also be supported in expanding their operations, he added.