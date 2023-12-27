Open Menu

Punjab Irrigation Department Releases Annual Canal Closure Timetable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2023 | 08:31 PM

The Punjab Irrigation Department on Wednesday has released the province's annual canal closure timetable. Canal cleaning will be finished during canal closure. The Lower Jhelum and Rasool Qader Bakhsh canals would be closed from December 26, 2023, to January 12, 2024, in accordance with the circular. A similar closure will apply to the Qaderabad Balloki Link canal from December 27 to January 13. From December 29 to January 15, the Lower Bari Doab and Balloki Sulemanki Canals will be closed

The Upper Jhelum canal will be blocked from January 15 to January 29 and the Upper Pakpattan Eastern Sadqia canals will be closed from December 13 to January 16. From January 13 to January 30, the Lower Chenab Canal and the Jhang Branch Canal will be blocked.

Similarly, from January 13 to January 30, the Upper Bahawal Canal will be blocked. The Central Bari Doab Canal will close on December 27 and remain closed until January 13, while the Upper Chenab Canal will stay closed from December 26 to January 12.

From January 13 to January 30, the Thal canal that emerges from Terbela will be closed. From January 10 to January 27, all canals leaving Trimu Headworks, including the Trimu Sidhnai connection, will be closed. From January 5 to January 22, all of Panjnad's canals will be closed. This organized plan for the yearly closing of canals has many advantages for the agricultural industry.

More Stories From Pakistan