Punjab Irrigation dept conducting georeferencing of tube wells

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Irrigation department is doing georeferencing of tube wells across the province.

A ceremony was held on Saturday in which commendation certificates and honorary shields were distributed among officers who successfully completed georeferencing of tube wells.

Punjab Irrigation Additional Chief Secretary Sheheryar Sultan presided over the ceremony. He appreciated the performance of the workers and directed them to timely complete the georeferencing of remaining tube wells.

It is pertinent to mention here that three hundred members of water resources zone team were formulating data base of tube wells. This initiative is aimed at ensuring comprehensive planning regarding usage of underground water in the province and to protect the underground water for coming generations.

In first phase a target of conducting georeferencing of 500,000 tube wells out of 1.2 million tube wells has been accomplished.

Data of remaining tube wells is also being gathered.