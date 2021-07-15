Punjab Irrigation Minister visits CSD Minhal, BHD Ali at KPT

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister of Punjab for Water & Irrigation Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari on Thursday visited Cutter Suction Dredger (CSD) Minhal and Backhoe Dredger (BHD) Ali at Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

Secretary Irrigation Punjab Saifullah was also present on the occasion, said a statement.

KPT engineers briefed the minister about the dredging at Oil Pier III and Eastern Backwaters. The minister was informed that Oil Pier III was fully revamped like brand new and will be fully functional by the end of the month.