Punjab irrigation system undergoing major infrastructural overhaul: Mohsin Leghari

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ):Punjab Minister for Irrigation Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari Tuesday said the irrigation system in the province was undergoing a major overhaul in order to strengthen its administrative and infrastructural bases with technological interventions, policy reforms and mega upgradation initiatives.

A amount of Rs 922 million was being spent on the DG Khan Canal improvement and proper remodeling of hill torrent passages to save crops and rural settlements from flooding and bring extra water to further expand the agriculture base, he said in an interview with APP.

Mohsin Leghari said the government was also going to launch a massive canal desilting operation across Punjab to save water from wastage.

He said the hill torrents disturbed the rural life and damaged crops every year in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan districts. That was why the government had started work on the long awaited initiative of channelizing the hill torrents on priority, along with canal improvement, which would ensure more water available for crops, he added.

The minister said he himself was personally monitoring remodeling of hill torrent waterways, including RD 185+500, RD-3004242, and RD-316+430, and issuing instructions to officials to bring further improvement. The work on all the projects was in progress at a satisfactory pace.

Mohsin Leghari strongly criticized the past practices of nepotism-based transfers and postings of government officials. The government was working on a system-generated transfer policy that would ensure that any change should be backed by credible reason that must be recorded officially, he added.

He said nepotism-based transfers in the irrigation department caused hindrances in operations. Every canal had its own flow pattern and by the time an official got to know about the system in his domain he was transferred to another location, he added.

The minister said the government was also working on real time water flow monitoring system , which would keep abreast the high-ups about the real time area-based water situation. It would help plug chances of water theft, and ensure its judicious distribution.

Some areas, he added, got more water than their requirement putting the nearby localities in danger of flooding and those with high demand got less water. Excess water also triggered salinity trouble in the soil.

He said water table in some areas had gone down very low due to installation of tube wells and the government was working on a policy to tackle it. "It's not the time that we keep relying on brick and mud and move on, rather we need a policy and concrete steps that are in the offing.

" Mohsin Leghari said different barrages were also undergoing revival under mega development initiatives. About Rs 16,800 million was being spent on the rehabilitation of Trimmu and Punjnad barrages.

Trimmu, he said, was a 100-year old barrage with a capacity of 650,000 cusecs but now it was being strengthened to regulate water flow for another 100 years with an enhanced capacity of around 875,000 cusecs. The project, which would irrigate around 1.36 million acre area, would complete soon, he added.

Similarly, he said, the Punjnad barrage was built during the reign of Nawab of Bahawalpur in 1920 with a storage capacity of 700,000 cusecs, which was now being enhanced up to 870,000 cusecs. It would irrigate 1.5 million acre area, he added.

He said the old Head Islam over Sutlej River was also undergoing upgradation at the cost of Rs 3,280 million funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Its existing 300,000 cusecs capacity would be enhanced up to 320,000 cusecs upon completion to irrigate one million acre area.

Mohsin Leghari said the PTI government was also working on new mega projects. It had revived the Jalalpur Canal from the Jhelum River, that was planned 100 years ago. Some 110 kilometer long canal would be built at the whopping cost of Rs 134 billion. It would not simply be a perennial canal as it would help channelize excess water in Kharif season that used to go waste in Punjab. This canal, which would be built on the right side of the Jhelum River, would irrigate 160,000 acre area and most importantly it would turn the rain-fed but fertile areas of Khushab and Jhelum into irrigated ones.

Every grain of wheat and each flower of cotton from the area would add to the country's gross domestic product, he stressed.

The minister said the Chobara barrage, which was the next phase of Thal Canal project, was under execution at the cost of Rs 9,700 million. The 278 miles long canal would irrigate around 300,000 acre area of Khushab, Mianwali, Bakhar and Layyah.

He said solidifying the existing system was also the topmost priority. The Trimmu Supply Link, SMP Link Canal, Ahmad Pur Branch, and Sadiqia Canal were undergoing rehabilitation. All the canals in the province were being lined to plug water wastage, he added.

He said the system upgradation would benefit rural population that was 60-70 percent of total population. It spoke volumes of Prime Minister Imran Khan's commitment to help the downtrodden by pursuing the Roshan Pakistan policy, the minister added.