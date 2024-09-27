Punjab is committed to create welcoming environment for visitors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Secretary Tourism Punjab Farid Ahmad Tarar marked World Tourism Day by urging tourists to embrace tolerance, underscoring the government's dedication to transforming Pakistan into a premier tourist destination.

This vision aligns with the global "Tourism and Peace" theme, highlighting tourism's potential to foster international understanding and cooperation, he highlighted in an Interview with a private news channel.

The Secretary of Punjab is encouraging neighboring countries to explore the state's rich cultural heritage, emphasizing the importance of tolerance and cultural exchange.

The Secretary highlighted the need to preserve the state's cultural heritage, which is a unique blend of various civilizations, and to share it with the world.

Secretary Tarar emphasized, tourism has the power to bridge cultural divides, and Punjab is committed to creating a welcoming environment for visitors from around the world.

The Punjab government is taking concrete steps to promote eco-tourism under the vision of the Chief Minister, he mentioned, adding, this includes promoting half-timber houses and minimizing unplanned constructions to preserve the natural beauty of the region.

The government's eco-tourism policy aims to provide a framework for sustainable tourism growth, balancing environmental, social, and economic considerations, he added.

Pakistan is gearing up to showcase its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty to the world. The government is promoting Lahore's diversity, the historic Hiran Minar monument, and Kotli Sattian's breathtaking tourist spots to boost tourism, he highlighted.

The government is also promoting Desert Safari car rallies, which promises to be an adrenaline-packed adventure, he added.

These initiatives aim to position Pakistan as a premier tourist destination, showcasing its unique blend of history, culture, and natural beauty, he said, adding, with enhanced infrastructure and promotional efforts, Pakistan is set to welcome more visitors in the coming year.

Secretary Tourism Punjab Farid Ahmad Tarar announced that Murree, Changa manga forest, kallar kahar and Cholistan will become major tourist hotspots, offering a unique blend of natural beauty and cultural experiences.

Murree, a popular hill station will showcase its breathtaking views, vibrant marketplace, and thrilling chairlift rides to tourists, he added.

Changa Manga and KalarKahar, unexplored gems, will reveal their hidden treasures, while Cholistan' s majestic desert landscapes will provide an unforgettable desert safari adventure. These destinations will position Punjab as a premier tourist destination, attracting visitors from around the world and boosting the local economy, he concluded.