Punjab is heading towards real change: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that Punjab was heading towards real change and result oriented steps were underway to meet latest requirements.

Talking to media here along with Punjab Higher education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun, she said that educated youth was facing unemployment and it was the responsibility of the government to steer the educated youth of the province in the right direction.

She said that traditional graduates could not compete with the system, adding that unfortunately previous governments did not focus on the welfare of youth.

Dr Firdous said that Punjab Chief Minister as per the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to facilitate youth with e-Rozgar initiative and to prepare them to face the challenge of artificial intelligence. She said that 24000 youngsters had been trained in 31 e-Rozgar centres and out of these centres five were set up for females.

The SACM said that India was earning billions of Dollars through software export, adding, "Pakistani youth is much talented than Indian youth so we would beat India through enhancing capacity building of our youth in IT sector." She said that different aspects of Exicse and Taxation department had been digitalized to facilitate people.

She further said that in construction sector map approval process had been made easier which in past was difficult and time taking.

She said that Punjab Information Technology board was providing latest technology facilities to other provinces as well.

To a question, Punjab Minister for Higher Education Yasir Humayun said that role of Punjab Higher Education Commission and Higher Education Commission had been defined and both would work as per their role.

Responding to question, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman's million march was to protect his assets of millions.