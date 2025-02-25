Punjab is transforming under Maryam Nawaz leadership: Dr. Khalid Yasin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dr. Khalid Yasin, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), expressed confidence in Chief Minister Punjab's commitment to transforming the province's future

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Dr. Khalid Yasin, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), expressed confidence in Chief Minister Punjab's commitment to transforming the province's future.

While speaking to the media, he credited Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision for driving progress in Punjab, highlighting initiatives such as ensuring a clean environment in markets, cities, and villages, which would serve as a stepping stone for the province's development.

He said that the construction and expansion of highways and the crackdown on land mafias were unprecedented achievements in Pakistan’s history.

In the health sector, Dr.

Yasin said that medicines for infectious diseases had been provided to the poor across the province.

He added that key initiatives such as interest-free loans, the availability of fertilizers and seeds for farmers, free livestock treatment, and the provision of livestock to widows were done very first time in the history.

On the occasion, senior PML-N leader Advocate Shaukat Ali Azad stated that the party enjoyed the full support of the people of Punjab, while the opposition’s presence was largely confined to social media.

He urged the opposition to act responsibly and play its constitutional role in serving the people of the province.

APP/mha-378