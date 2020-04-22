UrduPoint.com
Punjab Issues Gazette Notification Of Hoarding Ordinance

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:53 PM

Punjab issues gazette notification of Hoarding Ordinance

Punjab government has issued gazette notification of The Punjab Prevention of Hoarding Ordinance, 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab government has issued gazette notification of The Punjab Prevention of Hoarding Ordinance, 2020.

Under this ordinance, hoarders can be punished up to three years imprisonments and 50 per cent amount of confiscated material will be deposited in national exchequer, while the concerned officer could also check the godown of any dealer without a warrant.

Similarly, dealers would be bound to deposit their record of production, import and export, staff strength, sales and distribution with the concerned officers.

In this regard, the CM Usman Buzdar stated that the ordinance had been issued for taking stern action against those creating artificial crisis through hoarding,stated official spokesman.

Action will be initiated against those hoarding 41 essential items and whistleblower will be given ten per cent of the deposited amount.

Hoarding offense will be non-bailable,he said, adding that hoarders were public enemy and indiscriminate crackdown would be initiated against them as public interest was most dear to the government." Any artificial price-hike will not be allowed".

