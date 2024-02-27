Punjab Job Center enrolls 300,000 job seekers, 60,000 employers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Punjab Job Center, a collaborative initiative of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB)

and the Labor & Human Resource Department (L&HRD), enrolled over 300,000 job seekers and

60,000 employers since its launch in August 2022.

This was revealed during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal

Yousaf here on Tuesday.

The Job Center, acting as a vital link between employers and job seekers, has played a crucial

role in fostering connections between 60,000 employers from both the public and private sectors

and potential candidates. This online platform acts as a bridge between employment exchange

agencies, promoters, and workers, catering to the diverse needs of the job market.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, addressing the meeting, underscored the importance of Job Center

in guiding and facilitating the youth towards gainful employment. He emphasized that the initiative

not only benefits industrialists but also empowers employers by providing them with a diverse pool

of skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled human capital.

The online job portal, accessible at jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk, houses a comprehensive database

encompassing a wide range of human capital from both public and private sectors. This includes

skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled individuals, creating a dynamic platform for potential job seekers

and employers alike. The applicants can also receive registration link by sending their CNIC number at 8900.

Individuals looking for employment opportunities or seeking to fill job positions in both the public and

private sectors are encouraged to register on the platform as business owners or citizen workers.

The Job Center's commitment extends beyond mere registration as it actively maintains a robust

database of available human resources across Punjab.