Punjab Job Center Enrolls 300,000 Job Seekers, 60,000 Employers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Punjab Job Center, a collaborative initiative of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB)
and the Labor & Human Resource Department (L&HRD), enrolled over 300,000 job seekers and
60,000 employers since its launch in August 2022.
This was revealed during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal
Yousaf here on Tuesday.
The Job Center, acting as a vital link between employers and job seekers, has played a crucial
role in fostering connections between 60,000 employers from both the public and private sectors
and potential candidates. This online platform acts as a bridge between employment exchange
agencies, promoters, and workers, catering to the diverse needs of the job market.
PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, addressing the meeting, underscored the importance of Job Center
in guiding and facilitating the youth towards gainful employment. He emphasized that the initiative
not only benefits industrialists but also empowers employers by providing them with a diverse pool
of skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled human capital.
The online job portal, accessible at jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk, houses a comprehensive database
encompassing a wide range of human capital from both public and private sectors. This includes
skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled individuals, creating a dynamic platform for potential job seekers
and employers alike. The applicants can also receive registration link by sending their CNIC number at 8900.
Individuals looking for employment opportunities or seeking to fill job positions in both the public and
private sectors are encouraged to register on the platform as business owners or citizen workers.
The Job Center's commitment extends beyond mere registration as it actively maintains a robust
database of available human resources across Punjab.
Recent Stories
BZU declares MA results of five subjects
Fertilizer mafia busted in Mirpurkhas
Commissioner directs formulation of plan to control price hike in Ramzan
IWMB get two Asian Leopard cubs from KP Wildlife Department for rehabilitation
Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling NA inauguration session
Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment in various sectors
Power suspension on various KP feeders notified
Stock markets muted before clues on US rate cuts
APHC-AJK draws OIC chief’s attention towards plight of Kashmiri detainees in j ..
UVAS achieved milestone of IVF calf
Pakistan's 'fair' election, underway peaceful power transfer exemplify its demo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BZU declares MA results of five subjects7 minutes ago
-
Fertilizer mafia busted in Mirpurkhas7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs formulation of plan to control price hike in Ramzan7 minutes ago
-
IWMB get two Asian Leopard cubs from KP Wildlife Department for rehabilitation22 minutes ago
-
CM taking measures to tackle unemployment crisis25 minutes ago
-
IIUI, FOSPAH organize seminar on women's property rights, protection25 minutes ago
-
Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling NA inauguration session27 minutes ago
-
Speakers seek state, society role in keeping young generation from drug addiction35 minutes ago
-
DC inspects bidding process of vegetables & fruits35 minutes ago
-
Royal Saudi Land Forces training with Pakistan Army concludes at Multan35 minutes ago
-
Driving License branch established in Bahria Town Phase 836 minutes ago
-
ECP merges SIC reserve seats petitions, defers hearing until Wednesday36 minutes ago