Punjab Job Center, Gujranwala Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Extend MoU

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Punjab Information Technology Board’s (PITB) Punjab Job Center and the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) have extended their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further enhance industry linkages and provide increased opportunities for job seekers and employers

The MoU was signed by PITB Program Manager Shurjil Butt and GCCI President Muhammad Siddique Khan on behalf of their respective organisations. The event reaffirmed the commitment of both organizations to empower the job market and contribute to the economic development of the region.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “PITB remains committed to revolutionizing the job market by leveraging technology and fostering industry partnerships.

The extended MoU with GCCI will amplify opportunities for job seekers while addressing the evolving needs of the business community. Together, we are building a more connected and empowered workforce in Punjab.”

Punjab Job Center, a joint initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Labour & Human Resources Department, serves as a vital bridge connecting job seekers with employers through innovative solutions. Individuals can explore job opportunities and register through the official portal at jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk/worker/create or message at the WhatsApp number 03108148900 to receive the registration link.

