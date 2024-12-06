Punjab Job Center, Gujranwala Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Extend MoU
Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Punjab Information Technology Board’s (PITB) Punjab Job Center and the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) have extended their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further enhance industry linkages and provide increased opportunities for job seekers and employers
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Punjab Information Technology Board’s (PITB) Punjab Job Center and the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) have extended their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further enhance industry linkages and provide increased opportunities for job seekers and employers. The renewed partnership will foster new networking platforms and job opportunities for the local workforce.
The MoU was signed by PITB Program Manager Shurjil Butt and GCCI President Muhammad Siddique Khan on behalf of their respective organisations. The event reaffirmed the commitment of both organizations to empower the job market and contribute to the economic development of the region.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “PITB remains committed to revolutionizing the job market by leveraging technology and fostering industry partnerships.
The extended MoU with GCCI will amplify opportunities for job seekers while addressing the evolving needs of the business community. Together, we are building a more connected and empowered workforce in Punjab.”
Punjab Job Center, a joint initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Labour & Human Resources Department, serves as a vital bridge connecting job seekers with employers through innovative solutions. Individuals can explore job opportunities and register through the official portal at jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk/worker/create or message at the WhatsApp number 03108148900 to receive the registration link.
Recent Stories
LESCO detects 497 power pilferers in 24 hours
LESCO collects Rs4m from 224 defaulters in 24 hours
Balochistan can be a global business gateway, Says Commerce Minister
APBUMA demands maximum facilitation for SMEs to enhance exports
ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 once again
Rupee sheds 06 pasia against dollar
ISSI, KIIR sign MoU with to upscale advocacy on Kashmir dispute
Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora reviews issues rela ..
UAF inks MoU for R&D of biogas technology
PSX stays bullish, gains 814 more points
Karachi’s Rotary Club on Environment, CHF led climate diplomacy, global south ..
Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO detects 497 power pilferers in 24 hours7 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs4m from 224 defaulters in 24 hours7 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide over forced marriage issue23 minutes ago
-
Bike rally arranged for women empowerment awareness23 minutes ago
-
CDA charts path to electric mobility23 minutes ago
-
Hamza for banning on 4-stroke petrol rickshaws to prevent pollution32 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister reviews progress on new Peshawar valley project33 minutes ago
-
Final of Metropolitan Football Cup 2024 on Dec 742 minutes ago
-
TDCP sets up information desk at Lahore airport43 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University to Host Thar Festival in February 202553 minutes ago
-
Establishment Division promotes 1,875 officers, abolishes 61 posts in efficiency drive, Senate body ..53 minutes ago
-
CTO reviews facilities at Soan Garden Khidmat Markaz1 hour ago