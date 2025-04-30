Punjab job center registers 11,65,000+ job seekers, 100,200 employers

More than 11,65,000 Job Seekers and over 100,200 Employers have been registered under the Punjab Job Center, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Labor & Human Resource Department (L&HRD), since its launch in August 2022. This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) More than 11,65,000 Job Seekers and over 100,200 Employers have been registered under the Punjab Job Center, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in collaboration with the Labor & Human Resource Department (L&HRD), since its launch in August 2022. This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf.

The online job portal, accessible at jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk, houses a comprehensive database encompassing a wide range of human capital from both public and private sectors. This includes skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled individuals, creating a dynamic platform for potential job seekers and employers alike. The portal is designed to bridge the gap between employment exchange agencies, promoters, workers, and job seekers catering to the diverse needs of the job market.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousuf stated that the Punjab Job Center is a step towards modernizing the job market and make it more accessible for everyone. “By bringing job seekers and employers onto a unified platform, we are not only reducing the barriers to employment but also ensuring that the right talent meets the right opportunity,” he added.

Candidates can also obtain the registration link by sending their national ID card number via mobile phone to 8900 or by messaging on WhatsApp at 0310-8148900. The Job Center's commitment extends beyond mere registration as it actively maintains a robust database of available human resources across Punjab.