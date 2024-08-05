Punjab Job Center registers 7.82 lakh job seekers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) More than 700,000 job seekers and over 82,000 employers have been registered

under the Punjab Job Center, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB),

in collaboration with the Labour and Human Resource Department (L&HRD), since

its launch in August 2022.

This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here

on Monday.

The online job portal, accessible at jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk, houses a comprehensive database

encompassing a wide range of human capital from both public and private sectors. This includes

skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled individuals, creating a dynamic platform for potential Job Seekers

and Employers alike.

The portal is designed to bridge the gap between employment exchange agencies, promoters, workers, and job seekers catering to the diverse needs of the job market.

In his remarks, Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the Punjab Job Center was a step towards modernizing

the job market and make it more accessible for everyone. “By bringing Job Seekers and Employers onto a unified platform, we are not only reducing the barriers to employment but also ensuring that the right talent meets the right opportunity,” he added.

Candidates can also obtain the registration link by sending their national ID card number via mobile phone to 8900. The Job Center's commitment extends beyond mere registration as it actively maintains a robust database of available human resources across Punjab.