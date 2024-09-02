Open Menu

Punjab Job Center Registers 800,000 Job Seekers, 86,000 Employers

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Punjab job center registers 800,000 job seekers, 86,000 employers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) More than 800,000 job seekers and over 86,000 employers have been registered under the Punjab Job Center, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in collaboration with the Labor & Human Resource Department (L&HRD), since its launch in August 2022.

This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Monday.

The online job portal, accessible at job center.punjab.gov.pk, houses a comprehensive database encompassing a wide range of human capital from both public and private sectors. This includes skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled individuals, creating a dynamic platform for potential job seekers and employers alike. The portal is designed to bridge the gap between employment exchange agencies, promoters, workers, and job seekers catering to the diverse needs of the job market.

Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the Punjab Job Center is a step towards modernizing the job market and making it more accessible for everyone. “By bringing job seekers and employers onto a unified platform, we are not only reducing the barriers to employment but also ensuring that the right talent meets the right opportunity,” he added.

Candidates can also obtain the registration link by sending their national ID card number via mobile phone to 8,900 or sending a message via WhatsApp to 03108148900. The job center's commitment extends beyond mere registration as it actively maintains a robust database of available human resources across Punjab.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Punjab Mobile Job Progress August Market From WhatsApp Employment

Recent Stories

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for ind ..

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization

13 minutes ago
 Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share ..

IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share draft of mercy petition with ..

2 hours ago
 Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene to ..

Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene today

2 hours ago
 Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse agai ..

Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse again Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across ..

Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across Pakistan

3 hours ago
Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF ..

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming P ..

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan