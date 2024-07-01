Punjab Job Center Registers Over 600,000 Job Seekers, 76,000 Employers
More than 600,000 job seekers and over 76,000 employers have been registered under the Punjab Job Center, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Labor & Human Resource Department (L&HRD), since its launch in August 2022
This was stated during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, here on Monday. In his remarks on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the Punjab Job Center portal was playing a crucial role in providing employment opportunities to educated and skilled youth, while also proving beneficial for industrialists and employers.
The Punjab Job Center has been developed to bridge the gap between employment exchange agencies, promoters, workers, and job seekers catering to the diverse needs of the job market.
The online job portal, accessible at jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk, houses a comprehensive database encompassing a wide range of human capital from both public and private sectors. This includes skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled individuals, creating a dynamic platform for potential job seekers and employers alike.
Candidates can also obtain the registration link by sending their national ID card number via mobile phone to 8900. The job center's commitment extends beyond mere registration as it actively maintains a robust database of available human resources across Punjab.
