Punjab job portal receives 2 million+ applications

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Job Portal has received a staggering 2 million+ online applications for a number of job vacancies in 515 registered government departments since its initiation in August 2017.

Developed and operated by Punjab Information Technology board (PITB/Punjab IT Board), more than 500,000 candidates have created their profiles against 11,500 online jobs posted on the portal, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the aim of the Punjab Job Portal is to facilitate the job seekers with suitable job opportunities relevant to their qualification and skills.

Additionally, it has made it easier for job seekers to apply remotely at any time for the desire job opportunity.

Chairman Punjab IT Board emphasized that to ensure a hassle-free process and user-experience, the portal provides detailed information of the department along with the details of the job offer available.

Punjab Job Portal is proving to be beneficial for ‘Persons with special abilities’ as it provides them with the much-needed convenience and support. Moreover, it aims to ensure transparency and merit-based selection by giving an equal work opportunity to all including women and minorities.