Punjab joins global campaign against gender-based violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Women Development Department, Sadia Taimour, has said that economic progress is impossible without the active participation of women.

She stated this while addressing a significant event organized at a local hotel to mark the global campaign of "16 Days of Activism" against gender-based violence.

The event brought together key stakeholders from various sectors, including the textile industry, to discuss challenges and opportunities in combating gender-based disparities and promoting inclusivity across Pakistan.

During the event, a comprehensive report on the analysis of data collected by the Disability Assessment board, spearheaded by the Women Development Department, was officially launched. The report highlights critical insights into the prevalence and nature of disabilities in women of Pakistan, serving as a foundation for informed policymaking and targeted interventions to empower individuals with disabilities.

Sadia Taimour stressed the government's proactive efforts to address women’s issues, including implementing strict workplace safety laws and creating policies for women’s inclusion across all sectors.

Romina, Coordinator for Sustainable Economic Development, Training, and Employment at GIZ, emphasized the need for collaborative policies to address the challenges faced by women and persons with disabilities. She pointed out the importance of shelter homes, legal aid, and stricter enforcement of workplace protection laws, while also calling for more effective awareness campaigns to bring about societal change.

Secretary Women Development, Usman Ali Khan, highlighted the societal issue of excluding women from development processes, stressing that it undermines national progress. He announced the launch of new training programs to enhance women’s skills and ensure their inclusion in the workforce. He also outlined initiatives taken to safeguard the rights of women with disabilities and reaffirmed the department's progress toward gender equality in policy frameworks.

The event also featured panel discussions, success stories, and interactive sessions with industry leaders, civil society representatives, and government officials, shedding light on strategies to enhance the participation of women and persons with disabilities in Pakistan's workforce.