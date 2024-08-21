Open Menu

Punjab Journalist Protection Coordination Committee Meeting Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 11:32 PM

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

Punjab Journalist Protection Coordination Committee held a meeting at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday, chaired by DIG Legal Punjab, Awais Ahmad Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Punjab Journalist Protection Coordination Committee held a meeting at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday, chaired by DIG Legal Punjab, Awais Ahmad Malik.

President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Afzal Butt, participated in the meeting via video link.

Other attendees included Director PID Moaz Khawaja, Assistant Director from the Ministry of Information Roha Khan, and Iqbal Khattak from Freedom Network & Punjab Journalist Safety Coalition.

During the meeting, it was decided to accelerate the implementation of measures for the protection of journalists in line with the established Terms of Reference (TORs).

DIG Legal Punjab, Awais Ahmad Malik, said that the Punjab Journalist Protection Coordination Committee will hold regular monthly meetings.

He emphasized improving the timely legal action and follow-up on cases related to journalists.

He also mentioned that timely information sharing among committee members would strengthen coordination, and a WhatsApp group would be formed for effective communication within the committee.

Iqbal Khattak and Afzal Butt highlighted the challenges faced by journalists and presented various suggestions.

The meeting also discussed enhancing the measures for journalists' protection based on the suggestions provided by journalistic organizations.

AIG HR&C Asif Ali Sheikh was also present at the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Punjab From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

6 minutes ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

6 minutes ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

6 minutes ago
 266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

6 minutes ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

6 minutes ago
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

12 minutes ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

11 minutes ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

12 minutes ago
 Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayo ..

Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi

25 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard

25 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, accordi ..

PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, according to Pakistan's Mission

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan