Punjab Journalist Protection Coordination Committee Meeting Held
Published August 21, 2024
Punjab Journalist Protection Coordination Committee held a meeting at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday, chaired by DIG Legal Punjab, Awais Ahmad Malik
LAHORE,
President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Afzal Butt, participated in the meeting via video link.
Other attendees included Director PID Moaz Khawaja, Assistant Director from the Ministry of Information Roha Khan, and Iqbal Khattak from Freedom Network & Punjab Journalist Safety Coalition.
During the meeting, it was decided to accelerate the implementation of measures for the protection of journalists in line with the established Terms of Reference (TORs).
DIG Legal Punjab, Awais Ahmad Malik, said that the Punjab Journalist Protection Coordination Committee will hold regular monthly meetings.
He emphasized improving the timely legal action and follow-up on cases related to journalists.
He also mentioned that timely information sharing among committee members would strengthen coordination, and a WhatsApp group would be formed for effective communication within the committee.
Iqbal Khattak and Afzal Butt highlighted the challenges faced by journalists and presented various suggestions.
The meeting also discussed enhancing the measures for journalists' protection based on the suggestions provided by journalistic organizations.
AIG HR&C Asif Ali Sheikh was also present at the meeting.
