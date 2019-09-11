UrduPoint.com
Punjab Judicial Academy Gets New DG

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 05:35 PM

Punjab Judicial Academy gets new DG

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan, in exercise of his powers as chairman of the board of management of Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA), on Wednesday appointed District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Habibullah Amir as new director general of the academy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan, in exercise of his powers as chairman of the board of management of Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA), on Wednesday appointed District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Habibullah Amir as new director general of the academy.

According to an LHC notification, the appointment had been made for a period of four years, starting from Sept 11.

Habibullah Amir has been working as judicial member, Appellate Tribunal, Punjab Revenue Authority, earlier.

The seat had become vacant due to the transfer of DG PJA/D&SJ Abdul Sattar, who had been appointed as the LHC registrar, last week.

