Punjab keeping religious scholars on board for Muharram peace

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Punjab government is keeping religious scholars from all schools of thought on board for Muharram peace and Multan divisional administration and police have chalked out an elaborate security plan to deploy 10,000 personnel across Multan division.

Presiding over a divisional peace committee meeting, commissioner Marryam Khan, said that administrations of all districts have been given full authority by Punjab government to ensure peace during upcoming sacred month of Muharram ul Haram.

She said that tenders for repairing the procession routes have already been issued to ensure quality work and asked municipal corporation to ensure route are ready before time.

She said that C&W department has also been brought on board adding that the Punjab highway department will handle all the patchwork. Coordination with Mepco officials was ongoing to correct improperly hanging wires along the routes, she said and added that instructions have been given to avoid loadshedding and address low voltage issues in the relevant areas.

Marryam Khan emphasized the installation of streetlights along the procession routes for the convenience of mourners. She said, Wasa has been tasked with replacing manhole covers.

RPO Multan Captain (Retired) Sohail Chaudhry said on the occasion that 910 processions would be taken out and 3182 gatherings (Majalis) would held during the first 10 days of Muharram.

He disclosed that over 10000 personnel would perform duty to guard the people across the division under a comprehensive security plan that has already been finalized.

Qari Hanif Jalandhari highlighted that Muharram teaches tolerance, patience, and brotherhood. He said, Pakistan is a land of peace. Syed Ali Raza Gardizi stressed on eliminating religious extremism which he described as essential for peace.

Syed Mazhar Gilani emphasized on the crucial role everyone must play in maintaining a peaceful atmosphere while Allama Farooq Khan Saeedi called for action against the spread of unverified, inflammatory content on social media. Mazin Abbas Chawhan stated that Muharram is a sacred month, and peace is the need of the hour.

Members of the divisional peace committee affirmed their commitment to promoting peace. The meeting was attended by deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, Additional Commissioner Abdul Jabbar, Syed Asghar Ali Naqvi, Engineer Sakhawat Ali, Sahibzada Anwar ul Haq Mujahid, Khawar Hussain Bhutta, Inayat Ullah Rehmani, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Syed Aoun Raza Shamsi, Maulana Zubair Ahmed Siddiqui, president Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Rashid Iqbal, along with DCs, DPOs, and scholars via the video link. The meeting concluded with prayers for the country's peace and progress.