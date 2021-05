Punjab, KP, GB CMs call on Prime Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, overall situation in the provinces and development issues were discussed, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.