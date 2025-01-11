Open Menu

Punjab, KP Governors Call On Faryal Talpur, Political Matters Discussed

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2025 | 08:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Governors of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Saleem Haider and Faisal Karim Kundi along with senior party leaders of Punjab called on central president Pakistan People's Party Women Wing Faryal Talpur here at Zardari House on Saturday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP Punjab leaders Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Chaudhry Manzoor and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Faryal Talpur said PPP wants to resolve all issues of the country in light of the vision of president Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Faryal said that only a strong and sincere leadership like President Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto can lead Pakistan towards a prosperous future.

She said that the doors of the Pakistan People's Party were always open to all democratic forces and individuals.

PPP is actively working to strengthen the Federal democratic system, promote tolerance and equality in society, and ensure the welfare of the people, she added.

