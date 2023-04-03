UrduPoint.com

Punjab, KP Polls: All Litigants To Satisfy With SC Full Court Bench's Establishment: Ranjha

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Punjab, KP polls: All litigants to satisfy with SC full court bench's establishment: Ranjha

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Monday said all parties and litigants in the case being heard regarding holding of general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Supreme Court, would only satisfy with the establishment of full court bench.

"After the disqualification of PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's political birth had taken place," he said while talking to journalists outside the Supreme Court premises.

Mohsin Ranjha said the petition filed by Attorney General of Pakistan Malik Mansoor had now become part of the record in which he requested the apex court to avoid hearing the case by a three-judge bench on the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

He recalled that the case hearing had started with a nine-member bench of the apex court that unfortunately came down to the number of a three-member panel of judges.

The way Nawaz Sharif was disqualified, he said, had caused a serious dent and stained the history of law. Mohsin Ranjha was of the view that there was no comparison between the person (Imran Khan) who was granted five bails in a day and could not be indicted even in five months, and PML-N Quaid who always respected the judiciary and believed in rule of law.

