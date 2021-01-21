UrduPoint.com
Punjab, KP Representatives Brief ECP Chief

Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:43 PM

Punjab, KP representatives brief ECP Chief

The representatives of both provinces have informed the the ECP Chief that local bodies elections have been delay just because of global COVID-19 pandemic.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2021) The Punjab government on Thursday recommended Election Commission of Pakistan of holding local government elections in September this year.

The representative of the provincial government gave briefing to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in a meeting about preparation for the local government elections in Punjab.

The representatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also attended the meeting.

The both provincial governments’ representatives informed the ECP Chief that the delay in holding local bodies election was the global pandemic. The bazaars, markets and educational institutions were shut down due to the pandemic and in these circumstances, holding local bodies’ election was not possible. The officials from the Law and Local wings also briefed the ECP on the subject the matter.

