Punjab, KP Stress Unity Among Political Leadership

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Punjab, KP stress unity among political leadership

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Haji Ghulam Ali met Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed matters of mutual interest and law and order situation at the Governor's House here on Monday.

Both the counterparts also expressed concern over the growing spate of terrorism

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the whole nation was saddened by the tragedy that happened in Police Lines Masjid Peshawar in the recent past.

He said that it was a matter of grave concern that terrorism was on the rise again.

He said: "Our nation, security forces and Pakistan Army have rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism, adding there was need to forge unity in our ranks to eliminate terrorism." The Punjab Governor also informed his counterpart about the steps taken for the improvement of quality of higher education in universities.

Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali said the country was currently facing many problems including economicchallenges and terrorism. It was need of the hour to forget all mutual differences and unite to servethe country, he added.

