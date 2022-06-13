Punjab, KPK govts to present budget today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Punjab Finance Department spokesperson says the next fiscal year's budget will focus on pro-poor initiatives and controlling inflation.

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: (Urdu/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 13, 2022) The Punjab government is presenting the provincial budget for next fiscal year in Lahore today (Monday).

The provincial Finance Department spokesperson told media in Lahore that the next fiscal year's budget would focus on pro-poor initiatives and controlling inflation.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget for next fiscal year is also being presented in the provincial assembly in Peshawar today.

Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra will present the budget proposals before the house.

(Details to Follow);