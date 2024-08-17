Punjab Labour Department Appoints Focal Persons For LCCI
Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2024 | 10:28 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Labour and Human Resource Department has appointed dedicated focal persons specifically for the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
This decision came in response to a demand, made by LCCI President Kashif Anwar during a recent visit of the Punjab Labour Minister to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Director Admin Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Mubeen Ali Khan, Deputy Director Admin, Punjab Employees Social Security Institution Shehzad Aslam Sipra, Assistant Director, Directorate General of Labour Welfare Muhammad Nauman Khalid have been appointed as focal persons for the LCCI. These officials will serve as direct liaisons between the Punjab Labour and Human Resource Department and the LCCI.
LCCI President Kashif Anwar expressed his gratitude for the Punjab government's proactive approach, stating, "The appointment of focal persons by the Punjab Labour and Human Resource Department is a commendable initiative. It reflects the Punjab government’s commitment to fostering a collaborative relationship with the business sector. This move, which was a key demand raised during the Labour Minister's visit to LCCI is expected to lead to better compliance with labour laws and contribute significantly to the province’s economic growth."
He said that the appointment of dedicated focal persons is expected to result in quicker responses to queries and more efficient resolution of issues, thereby creating a more business-friendly environment in Punjab.
