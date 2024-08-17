Open Menu

Punjab Labour Department Appoints Focal Persons For LCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2024 | 10:28 PM

Punjab Labour Department appoints focal persons for LCCI

Scattered rains were received in the city on Saturday while Meteorological Department has predicted cloudy weather with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Labour and Human Resource Department has appointed dedicated focal persons specifically for the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

This decision came in response to a demand, made by LCCI President Kashif Anwar during a recent visit of the Punjab Labour Minister to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Director Admin Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Mubeen Ali Khan, Deputy Director Admin, Punjab Employees Social Security Institution Shehzad Aslam Sipra, Assistant Director, Directorate General of Labour Welfare Muhammad Nauman Khalid have been appointed as focal persons for the LCCI. These officials will serve as direct liaisons between the Punjab Labour and Human Resource Department and the LCCI.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar expressed his gratitude for the Punjab government's proactive approach, stating, "The appointment of focal persons by the Punjab Labour and Human Resource Department is a commendable initiative. It reflects the Punjab government’s commitment to fostering a collaborative relationship with the business sector. This move, which was a key demand raised during the Labour Minister's visit to LCCI is expected to lead to better compliance with labour laws and contribute significantly to the province’s economic growth."

He said that the appointment of dedicated focal persons is expected to result in quicker responses to queries and more efficient resolution of issues, thereby creating a more business-friendly environment in Punjab.

Related Topics

Resolution Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Lead Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Labour

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

3 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

4 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

5 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

5 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan