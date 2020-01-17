UrduPoint.com
Punjab Labour Minister Calls On Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 08:51 PM

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Anser Majeed Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's House here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Anser Majeed Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's House here on Friday.

Matters regarding initiatives taken for the betterment of Labour and Human Resource Departments were discussed during the meeting.

The minister informed the chief minster that he was personally monitoring the automation projects in the department.

He said providing relief to industrial workers and their family members was the top priority.

He said all-out measures were being taken for safeguarding the rights of the workers, adding full cooperation was being provided to the stakeholders for ensuring the development of the industrial sector in Punjab.

The minister said the government would try its level best to complete the process of registration of industrial workers during the current year.

He said interests of Labour & Human Resource Departments were used for personal interest in the past but the present government by eroding culture of corruption and 'safarash' had put the country on the road to progress.

Divisional Chairman CMIT Sargodha Hasan Inaam Paracha was also present on this occasion.

