Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Performance Reviewed
A review meeting on the performance of the operations wings of Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) was held under the chairmanship of Director General Saira Umar, on Friday
The matters of pending mutations (transfer of lands), issues of Khewat, ISO certification of land record center, computerization of manual land record etc were discussed.
Director Operations Anjum Zahra while giving a briefing said that there has been a historic reduction in pending mutations (transfer of lands). According to current monthly data, the number of pending mutations (transfer of lands) at land record centers across Punjab was only 2700. It included 1344 of (oral) sale, 1213 of inheritance and 131 of division of lands. The main reason for these pending mutations (transfer of lands) is judicial cases as well as incomplete records.
She said that 15 more land record centers have been nominated by the authority for ISO certification.
According to the performance indicators created to evaluate the performance at the district level, the districts of Sahiwal, Nankana Sahib and Dera Ghazi Khan are at the top, while according to the Punjab Land Records Authority's own data (KPIs), Kalorkot, Kotli Sattian, Lawah, Kaler Kahara and Noorpur are on the top.
She said that PLRA has completed computerization of land records in 117 new villages while computerization of 84 more villages will be completed during the current month.
Additional Director General (Admin) Asim Saleem, Director Operations and others were present in the meeting.
