Punjab Land Record Authority to establish 115 new LRCs

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Land Record Authority will establish 115 new Land Record Centres (LRCs) including eight centres in Attock district with the cost of Rs 2 billion

Provincial Minister for Revenue Col. Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan said this while talking to media persons here on Wednesday.

He said that these new LRCs will be completed by the end of January, 2020 amid for these centres more than one thousand new recruitment were expected .

LRCs would provide ownership and mutation documents to land owners, Anwar added.

He said there were 152 LRCs working already at Tehsil level across the Punjab and to minimize work load and facilitate people nearest to their hometown, 115 new centres were being setup and these centers would be mostly setup in already available govt buildings .

While replying to a question, provincial minister said that eight LRCs would be set up in Attock district at Chhab , Khaur , Domel , Malal , Bahtar , Fatehjang , Tajak and Sarwala areas.

