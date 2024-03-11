Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) Collected Rs 25 Billion
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 10:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) reported a collection of approximately Rs 25 billion during the fiscal year 2023-24, spanning from July to November.
According to a PLRA spokesperson, this sum includes revenue from fard and mutation services extended to around 1.6 million individuals. Service charges amounting to Rs 6 billion were allocated to the provincial government, Rs 1.5 billion to PLRA, Rs 2 billion for local government tax (TTIP), and around Rs 15 billion for the Federal Government (FBR) under reform initiatives.
In an effort to enhance user convenience, PLRA has implemented measures like e-registration for the registry process, alongside ongoing initiatives for computerizing urban land records and obtaining ISO certification.
DG Punjab Land Records Authority, Saira Umar, emphasized the integration of modern technology and advanced software, enabling the automatic acquisition of land record services within PLRA.
