Punjab launches 7th agricultural census 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, representing Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, inaugurated the field operations for the 7th Agricultural Census 2024 during a formal ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s House, here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister announced the launch of the census in collaboration with the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. He emphasized Punjab’s critical role in Pakistan’s agriculture, highlighting its 29.4 million acres of cultivated land. He noted that agriculture contributes 24% to Punjab's GDP and provides livelihoods to millions of farmers. The census data will enable more effective utilization of agricultural resources and guide the formulation of policies to support farmers’ welfare and productivity improvements, he added.

“This initiative is a milestone in Punjab’s journey towards agricultural modernization,” said the minister, adding that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is fully committed to the success of this project and will extend all necessary support to achieve its objectives.

The ceremony also featured representatives from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and the Department of Agriculture. The Provincial Minister officially launched the field operations by activating the data collection device. Attendees commended the Punjab government for its forward-thinking initiative to enhance the agricultural sector and pledged their full support for the project’s success.

The census, titled "Integrated Digital Count," marks a significant step towards leveraging digital technology to gather comprehensive data on Punjab’s agricultural resources. Utilizing the Geographic Information System (GIS), real-time monitoring will ensure accuracy and transparency in the data collection process.

This census, scheduled from January 1 to February 10, 2025, will focus on collecting data on agricultural lands, crops, livestock, and machinery. The innovative digital approach aims to modernize the agricultural sector, address existing challenges, and enhance policy-making for sustainable development.