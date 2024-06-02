Punjab Launches Anti-Polio Campaign Targeting 6.4 Million Children
Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Head of the anti-polio program in Punjab, Khizr Afzal said on Sunday that preparations for the anti-polio campaign have been completed, with the campaign set to commence on Monday.
According to a private news channel, the anti-polio campaign will be organised in six districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Mianwali, and Okara.
Khizr Afzal said that the campaign aims to vaccinate 6.4 million children across the province. The campaign will last seven days in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad.
He said that in the other districts the campaign will run for five days.
He further stated that over 40,000 polio workers will participate in the campaign, with more than 14,000 polio workers active in Lahore alone.
He said that the extensive participation underscores the commitment to eradicating polio from the region. He highlighted the urgency of the campaign by noting that the polio virus has been detected in environmental samples in Punjab.
The summer season poses a significant risk as it creates favourable conditions for the spread of the virus, he said adding that increased traffic during the summer and Eid holidays further heightens the risk of transmission.
