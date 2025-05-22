Punjab launches awareness campaign for child protection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Home Department Punjab launched a province-wide awareness campaign focused on the protection of young children under the banner "Safe Children, Safe Punjab."

As part of this initiative, the Home Department has released the first episode of a special animated series designed to educate children about “Good Touch and Bad Touch.” The series introduces two characters, Haya and Bahadur, who will guide children in understanding appropriate and inappropriate physical behavior.

A powerful message aimed at empowering children has been promoted as part of the campaign: “We won’t fear those who attempt bad touch; we’ll confront them.”

A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department said that the campaign will play a vital role in protecting children from abuse and sexual exploitation. “After proper education and awareness, children can recognize inappropriate behavior and report it in time,” the spokesperson added.

Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal directed the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau to actively lead the awareness drive. The department has previously recommended the inclusion of content on "Good Touch, Bad Touch" in school curricula, a move that emphasizes the government’s commitment to long-term child safety.

The spokesperson stressed the urgent need to educate children about personal safety and called upon parents, teachers and all sectors of society to take part in this critical effort. “Victims of child sexual abuse often suffer lifelong trauma, making immediate awareness initiatives a necessity,” he added.

The campaign also appeals to the public to engage actively and help make children safer while ensuring that perpetrators of abuse are held accountable by the law. Parents and educators are being encouraged to use the materials from the campaign to teach children how to recognize and report abuse, whether it occurs at home or outside.