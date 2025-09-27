Punjab Launches Country's First High-tech Air Quality Forecast System
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan’s first modern and technologically equipped air quality forecast system has been developed in Punjab.
This modern system will predict weather conditions and air pollution across Punjab, which will help reduce air pollution in Lahore, Faisalabad and other major cities, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sources confirmed on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in this regard that this air forecasting system is a combination of real-time monitoring and modern scientific models that work by keeping in mind international models like “Windy” and “Euro”, global air index and local needs. This system will also include data obtained from 41 modern air quality monitoring stations installed this year, the number of which will be increased to 100 in the coming days, she added.
Experts say this automated system will measure the amount of air pollution, record weather changes and also inform citizens about health safety and precautionary measures, adding this modern system will be helpful in making science-based policies.
Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb appreciated the Secretary Environment, DG Environment and the EPA team for preparing this important model and said that this system is part of the government's plan to eliminate smog in Punjab.
This also includes a crackdown on burning crop residues. She said that air pollution, weather conditions and air quality will be continuously monitored through modern equipment, while steps are also being taken to control vehicles and industrial fumes.
She appealed to the citizens that everyone should play their role to reduce environmental pollution and avoid leaving their homes unnecessarily during the smog season. Especially the elderly, children and respiratory patients should take special precautions, she said.
