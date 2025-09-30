Punjab launches eco-friendly floating wetlands project for Hudyara drain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC), in collaboration with UNICEF and the University of Lahore, on Tuesday launched the Hudyara drain revitalisation project to combat water pollution and improve the environment.

The initiative, inaugurated by Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmad Mian and PMDFC Managing Director Zahid Aziz, will see floating wetlands installed over a 500-metre stretch of the drain at a cost of Rs. 14.6 million. The project uses specific plants for natural water purification, aiming to eliminate odor and improve underground water quality.

Officials announced that another 500 metres will be added in the next phase, with plans to expand the project up to 10 kilometres.

An advanced digital water testing system will also monitor water quality to ensure transparency and effectiveness.

Experts, including Dr Afzal from the National Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (NIBGE), briefed participants on the system’s ecological and health benefits. Representatives from UNICEF, EPA Punjab, and UET praised the project as a model for replication in other polluted drains across the province.

The project is expected to reduce water pollution, enhance the groundwater table, and contribute to a healthier ecosystem.