Punjab Launches Eco-friendly Floating Wetlands Project For Hudyara Drain
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC), in collaboration with UNICEF and the University of Lahore, on Tuesday launched the Hudyara drain revitalisation project to combat water pollution and improve the environment.
The initiative, inaugurated by Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmad Mian and PMDFC Managing Director Zahid Aziz, will see floating wetlands installed over a 500-metre stretch of the drain at a cost of Rs. 14.6 million. The project uses specific plants for natural water purification, aiming to eliminate odor and improve underground water quality.
Officials announced that another 500 metres will be added in the next phase, with plans to expand the project up to 10 kilometres.
An advanced digital water testing system will also monitor water quality to ensure transparency and effectiveness.
Experts, including Dr Afzal from the National Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (NIBGE), briefed participants on the system’s ecological and health benefits. Representatives from UNICEF, EPA Punjab, and UET praised the project as a model for replication in other polluted drains across the province.
The project is expected to reduce water pollution, enhance the groundwater table, and contribute to a healthier ecosystem.
Recent Stories
World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..
UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025
Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment
Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow
Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..
Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas
Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..
Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab launches eco-friendly floating wetlands project for Hudyara drain2 minutes ago
-
PHC suspends notices issued to journalists under PECA Act2 minutes ago
-
PLRA chairman visits e-Khidmat Markaz Sialkot2 minutes ago
-
PPP taking practical steps to empower farmers: Humayun Khan2 minutes ago
-
73pc cervical cancer vaccination target achieved so far12 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan visited under-construction building of Danish School22 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet to meet on October 222 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 4 accused, recover weapons22 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh, Ethiopian envoy pledge to deepen bilateral ties22 minutes ago
-
No escape from justice: ICT Police held proclaimed offender after 15 years22 minutes ago
-
Civil society urged for increasing voters turnout for October 19 by election: ECP22 minutes ago
-
Pak Army conducts operation to defuse explosives left by Khwarij in Mohmand32 minutes ago