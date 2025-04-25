Punjab launches groundbreaking report on women protection helpline 1737

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The comprehensive analysis, based on extensive data from the Punjab Women Protection Helpline 1737, explored emerging trends, service gaps, and key opportunities in the province's ongoing fight against gender-based violence

(GBV).

As a vital component of the Punjab Protection of Women against Violence Act 2016, the 1737 helpline provides survivors with access to legal aid, psychosocial counseling, and province-wide referrals, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The report highlighted the pivotal role of data in driving accessibility and responsiveness, with a particular focus on enhancing infrastructure through technological upgrades and capacity-building initiatives.

"The need for a survivor-centered approach to GBV is more urgent than ever,” said Kalsoom Saqib, Director General of PWPA. “This report reflects our resolve to turn data into a catalyst for meaningful, on-ground transformation.”

The Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA), in partnership with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and NGO Rozan, officially launched its 2024 report titled “From Data to Action: Analysis of PWP Helpline 1737 and Strategic Strengthening of Punjab's Protection Framework.”