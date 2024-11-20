Open Menu

Punjab Launches Health Week To Ensure Better Medical Care Across Province

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Punjab launches Health Week to ensure better medical care across province

The Punjab government inaugurated the Health Week on Wednesday under the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government inaugurated the Health Week on Wednesday under the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The initiative, led by Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, was launched at THQ Hospital Samanabad and will run across the province from November 20 to 22.

As part of the Health Week, health screening camps have been established in all District Headquarters (DHQ) and Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospitals, Primary and rural health centers, as well as jail hospitals. During their visit to the THQ Hospital Samanabad, Khawaja Imran Nazir and Zahid Akhtar Zaman reviewed the screening process at various counters, including registration, vital signs, TB, sugar testing, antenatal care, and counseling. They also interacted with patients and inquired about the medical services being provided.

Both officials lauded the hospital's arrangements for Health Week. They also inspected the Paraplegic Center, artificial limb workshop, and physiotherapy room at the facility.

Speaking to the media, Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized that a "healthy society and prosperous Punjab" is the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He revealed that 600,000 testing kits each for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and diabetes, along with 150,000 kits each for HIV and malaria, have been distributed to hospitals for patient screening.

He added that the data collected during the screening process will be analyzed to enhance future medical treatments. Nazir assured that the screening process would be fully monitored throughout the week.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman highlighted the provincial government’s commitment to providing the best healthcare facilities. He also mentioned the establishment of paraplegic centers in five cities, including Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad, to rehabilitate individuals with spinal cord injuries.

The event was attended by Secretary Health Nadia Saqib, Special Secretary Aun Abbas Bukhari, Additional Secretary Admin Hassan Rana, CEO Health Dr. Zohaib Hassan, and MS Samanabad Hospital Dr. Waqas.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab Jail Visit Imran Nazir Hassan Rana November Media Event All From Government Best

Recent Stories

KP PA marks World Children’s Day with youth-led ..

KP PA marks World Children’s Day with youth-led tableau

2 minutes ago
 Mega programme worth Rs1.2b to promote citrus prod ..

Mega programme worth Rs1.2b to promote citrus production, exports: Minister for ..

2 minutes ago
 LHC declines interim bail plea for PTI founder in ..

LHC declines interim bail plea for PTI founder in all cases

2 minutes ago
 Minister presents Rs 500,000 cheque to female vend ..

Minister presents Rs 500,000 cheque to female vendor selling items at LHC

2 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns appeals regarding political discussio ..

IHC adjourns appeals regarding political discussion of prisoners

35 minutes ago
 Price of gold surges Rs 800 per tola

Price of gold surges Rs 800 per tola

35 minutes ago
Departmental promotion for 240 cops approved

Departmental promotion for 240 cops approved

35 minutes ago
 11551 kanals state land retrieved on Ombudsman ord ..

11551 kanals state land retrieved on Ombudsman orders

35 minutes ago
 Barrister Sultan assures resolving Kotlitian probl ..

Barrister Sultan assures resolving Kotlitian problems on priority

35 minutes ago
 80 kg spurious turmeric, chilli powder seized

80 kg spurious turmeric, chilli powder seized

42 minutes ago
 Railways CEO holds public e-court

Railways CEO holds public e-court

42 minutes ago
 Hina Pervez Butt assures full justice to woman set ..

Hina Pervez Butt assures full justice to woman set on fire in Gujrat

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan