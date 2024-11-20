Punjab Launches Health Week To Ensure Better Medical Care Across Province
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 09:04 PM
The Punjab government inaugurated the Health Week on Wednesday under the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif
The initiative, led by Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, was launched at THQ Hospital Samanabad and will run across the province from November 20 to 22.
As part of the Health Week, health screening camps have been established in all District Headquarters (DHQ) and Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospitals, Primary and rural health centers, as well as jail hospitals. During their visit to the THQ Hospital Samanabad, Khawaja Imran Nazir and Zahid Akhtar Zaman reviewed the screening process at various counters, including registration, vital signs, TB, sugar testing, antenatal care, and counseling. They also interacted with patients and inquired about the medical services being provided.
Both officials lauded the hospital's arrangements for Health Week. They also inspected the Paraplegic Center, artificial limb workshop, and physiotherapy room at the facility.
Speaking to the media, Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized that a "healthy society and prosperous Punjab" is the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He revealed that 600,000 testing kits each for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and diabetes, along with 150,000 kits each for HIV and malaria, have been distributed to hospitals for patient screening.
He added that the data collected during the screening process will be analyzed to enhance future medical treatments. Nazir assured that the screening process would be fully monitored throughout the week.
Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman highlighted the provincial government’s commitment to providing the best healthcare facilities. He also mentioned the establishment of paraplegic centers in five cities, including Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad, to rehabilitate individuals with spinal cord injuries.
The event was attended by Secretary Health Nadia Saqib, Special Secretary Aun Abbas Bukhari, Additional Secretary Admin Hassan Rana, CEO Health Dr. Zohaib Hassan, and MS Samanabad Hospital Dr. Waqas.
