Punjab launches historic prison health initiative screening 52,000 inmates for AIDS, communicable diseases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Punjab's Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr. Jamal Nasir, announced that, on Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi's directive, 52,000 prisoners across 43 Punjab prisons underwent screening for AIDS, hepatitis B & C, TB, and non-communicable diseases.

Addressing a program on World AIDS Day on Friday, the minister disclosed the commencement of AIDS treatment for affected prisoners following PCR tests. Additionally, regular biannual screenings for prisoners in Punjab have been mandated. Free diagnosis and treatment facilities for HIV patients are available in 45 clinics across 36 districts under the Punjab AIDS Control Program. Presently, over 21,000 registered AIDS patients receive free medicines and counseling.

Dr. Jamal Nasir highlighted the role of syringe use among drug addicts in AIDS transmission and emphasized cautious blood transfusions.

He urged adherence to Islamic teachings, advocating fidelity to legitimate life partners to prevent AIDS.

The minister stressed the importance of public awareness and called for collaboration between social organizations and the government for a healthy society.

Expressing gratitude to organizations like the WHO and UNICEF, he acknowledged their ongoing support in combating AIDS in Pakistan. The Punjab AIDS Control Program boasts 21,690 active patients receiving free monthly medicine, achieving over 700 HIV-negative childbirths. The program collaborates with Community Based Organizations, utilizes various media for awareness, and conducts free screening camps. It operates an Advanced Diagnostic Bio-Safety Level 3 laboratory for HIV and other tests, supporting the government's efforts in disease control, including Covid-19.