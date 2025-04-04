Punjab Launches Online System For Prisoner Sentence Records, Pardons
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has introduced a modern online system to provide up-to-date information on prisoners' sentence reductions and pardons.
This system will allow the families of prisoners across the province to easily check the release date of their loved ones via a simple SMS.
The initiative was officially launched by Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal during a ceremony held at the Home Department here on Friday. The new system allows citizens to obtain detailed information about the prisoner’s pardon history and release date by sending a message to 8070 with the text PMIS (Space)(Prisoner's Computer Number). In response, the department will send back a message containing details of the prisoner’s last two pardons and the expected release date. This service is available at a standard charge of just five rupees per message.
According to a spokesperson for the Home Department, there are several ways through which prisoners can receive sentence reductions or pardons, including government-announced pardons, educational achievements, acquiring technical skills, and good behavior. All pardon details are now incorporated into the prisoner’s record immediately, ensuring that no prisoner serves an additional minute beyond their lawful sentence.
Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, in his address at the launch ceremony, highlighted that this online system would eliminate any difficulties prisoners or their families might face in obtaining pardon records. He added that the system ensures complete transparency, and all data related to sentence reductions and releases is now available online. This has been designed to ensure that no prisoner remains incarcerated beyond their allotted sentence.
Furthermore, Mengal emphasized that strict regulations have been issued to ensure the timely updating of pardon records. The Directorate of Monitoring within the Home Department has been instructed to conduct surprise visits to prisons and ensure the full implementation of the Punjab Chief Minister’s Prison Reforms Agenda. He also made it clear that any violation of these rules would result in strict actions.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by several key officials, including Special Secretary Fazal-ur-Rehman, Additional Secretary Prisons Asim Raza, Chairman Punjab Charity Commission Col. Shehzad Amir, Additional Secretary of Judicial Imran Ranjha, Additional Secretary of Foreign National Security Uzma Saleem and others.
Recent Stories
IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials
Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AE ..
SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s ..
AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al Handasah for major modernisatio ..
Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own vali ..
Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumulative production from Khor Mor ..
Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings
Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles
PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation ..
Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publications in International Scop ..
AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue-1122 Muzaffargarh rescued over 6,700 people in March5 minutes ago
-
Punjab launches online system for prisoner sentence records, pardons5 minutes ago
-
Dolphin force arrested 283 criminals in March5 minutes ago
-
IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials10 minutes ago
-
SSP Butt reviews mosque security in Capital15 minutes ago
-
Rich tributes paid to ZAB on his 46th death anniversary in KP25 minutes ago
-
PC-1s for 12 projects to restore old Lahore prepared25 minutes ago
-
NEPRA concludes hearing into govt motion to slash power tariff25 minutes ago
-
EPA Punjab achieves prestigious global certification25 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of renowned Pashto comedian Mirawas held in Charsadda35 minutes ago
-
APBUMA pay tribute to PM for cut in electricity tariff55 minutes ago
-
8 held for trying to grab land in Kalar Syedan55 minutes ago