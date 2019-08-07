UrduPoint.com
Punjab Launches Paperless Human Resource Management System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 09:09 PM

Punjab launches paperless Human Resource Management system

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Wednesday said the provincial government has launched the largest paperless Human Resource Management (HRM) system in the history of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Wednesday said the provincial government has launched the largest paperless Human Resource Management (HRM) system in the history of the country.

In a Tweet, he said all necessary details of around 400,000 teachers were available online and they would not have to move around offices for solution to their petty matters.

He said the transfer of around 20,000 teachers were made in the last two months without using any political pressure, corruption or recommendations and added that it is an important milestone towards elimination of corruption and achieving the goals of e-governance and transparency.

