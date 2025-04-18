Punjab Launches Prison Sports Initiative To Promote Inmate Rehabilitation
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 01:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Punjab government has launched indoor sports competitions across jails in the province, following the directive of Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal.
The initiative, which kicked off with an intra-region volleyball tournament, aims to promote positive activities and provide a healthier environment for inmates, aligning with the chief minister’s agenda for jail reforms.
According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department, the volleyball tournament in prisons will continue from April 18 to April 26. In the first phase, teams from all regions were competing against each other. In the second phase, the winning teams from each region will face off against teams from other regions in province-level matches.
The spokesperson further added that all regional DIGs, in coordination with jail superintendents, have formed volleyball teams in the prisons. By promoting positive activities, a healthy environment is being provided to the inmates.
He also mentioned that after the sports competitions, contests will be held among skilled inmates as well. The spokesperson emphasized that under the golden principle, "Hate the crime, not the criminal," the welfare and rehabilitation of prisoners continues. Through learning skills in prison industries and participating in sports, inmates will gradually reintegrate into a normal life, added spokesperson.
Recent Stories
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC
Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election3 minutes ago
-
10-year-old girl found dead4 minutes ago
-
Punjab launches prison sports initiative to promote inmate rehabilitation5 minutes ago
-
Wheat harvesting in full swing14 minutes ago
-
KP offers investment-friendly opportunities in tourism sector: Dr. Bakhtiar Khan15 minutes ago
-
Three injured in gas leakage blast injures in Karachi15 minutes ago
-
Constable martyred in gun attack on Police Van in DI Khan24 minutes ago
-
CPEC International Seminar in Peshawar concludes with renewed commitment to Pak-China Friendship24 minutes ago
-
APHC remembers S Hameed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary24 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Punjab govt's Rs15 bln package to support 555,000 wheat farmers24 minutes ago
-
Tent pegging competition concludes at Jashan-e-Baharan festival:35 minutes ago
-
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart39 minutes ago