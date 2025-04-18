Punjab launches prison sports initiative to promote inmate rehabilitation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Punjab government has launched indoor sports competitions across jails in the province, following the directive of Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal.

The initiative, which kicked off with an intra-region volleyball tournament, aims to promote positive activities and provide a healthier environment for inmates, aligning with the chief minister’s agenda for jail reforms.

According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department, the volleyball tournament in prisons will continue from April 18 to April 26. In the first phase, teams from all regions were competing against each other. In the second phase, the winning teams from each region will face off against teams from other regions in province-level matches.

The spokesperson further added that all regional DIGs, in coordination with jail superintendents, have formed volleyball teams in the prisons. By promoting positive activities, a healthy environment is being provided to the inmates.

He also mentioned that after the sports competitions, contests will be held among skilled inmates as well. The spokesperson emphasized that under the golden principle, "Hate the crime, not the criminal," the welfare and rehabilitation of prisoners continues. Through learning skills in prison industries and participating in sports, inmates will gradually reintegrate into a normal life, added spokesperson.