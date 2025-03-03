Punjab Launches Real-time Tracking System For 15 Helpline Complaints
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has launched a modern tracking portal
to ensure timely and effective resolution of complaints registered through the
15 helpline.
The initiative aims to enhance transparency in public service centres and
keep citizens informed about the status of their complaints.
According to details, the new real-time tracking system would cover complaints
lodged under the Virtual Women Police Station, Virtual Center for Child Safety
and Virtual Center for Minorities.
Each applicant will receive a username and password to track the progress
of their complaint at any time. Additionally, if citizens are dissatisfied with the
resolution of their complaint, they can provide feedback and submit further
grievances.
The authorities urge citizens to utilize the tracking portal for swift assistance.
To check your complaint status, visit: [https://feedback.psca.gop.pk/].
Recent Stories
Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made
Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi
Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking steps to improve road infrastructure: C&W Minister6 minutes ago
-
RWMC makes special arrangements for cleaning during rain6 minutes ago
-
Ramazand complaint desk set up at South Waziristan Lower6 minutes ago
-
PU issues rescheduled notification for private registration6 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO announces contest to name Pakistan's First Lunar Rover6 minutes ago
-
Snowfall continues in tourist spots of Galiyat6 minutes ago
-
Punjab launches real-time tracking system for 15 helpline complaints6 minutes ago
-
World Wildlife Day: CDA, ICT pledge unwavering conservation efforts of Margalla Hills6 minutes ago
-
Police officials, staff awarded for outstanding performance6 minutes ago
-
Trial of Civilians in Military Court; SCP Adjourns hearing for tomorrow6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for crackdown against illegal buses on BRT routes16 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to launch education card in divisional headquarters by 202716 minutes ago