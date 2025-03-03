Punjab launches real-time tracking system for 15 helpline complaints

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has launched a modern tracking portal

to ensure timely and effective resolution of complaints registered through the

15 helpline.

The initiative aims to enhance transparency in public service centres and

keep citizens informed about the status of their complaints.

According to details, the new real-time tracking system would cover complaints

lodged under the Virtual Women Police Station, Virtual Center for Child Safety

and Virtual Center for Minorities.

Each applicant will receive a username and password to track the progress

of their complaint at any time. Additionally, if citizens are dissatisfied with the

resolution of their complaint, they can provide feedback and submit further

grievances.

The authorities urge citizens to utilize the tracking portal for swift assistance.

To check your complaint status, visit: [https://feedback.psca.gop.pk/].